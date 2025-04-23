The Health Museum Debuts Acclaimed “77 Minutes” Exhibit  

HOUSTON – (April 23, 2025) The Health Museum, an interactive health science museum located in the Houston Museum District, recently installed “77 Minutes”, a photographic installation that honors the Robb Elementary School shooting victims and their families.

The Health Museum is hosting the exhibit through its Healing Arts Program to showcase the impactful intersection of healing through art. The exhibit also touches on the traumatic effects of gun violence, which is the leading cause of death for teens and children.

Featuring still-life photographs and family portraits of those whose lives were devastated by the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, 77 minutes is a reference to the time that children and teachers waited for help, families waited for news of those trapped inside, and as a nation waited for law enforcement, who began entering the building just moments after the shooter, to take action. The exhibition features a clock, in front of a row of classroom desks, which counts up the 77 minutes.

The color photographs framed in floating pine boxes feature the shoes that the children were wearing at the time of their deaths, a simple yet profound testament to the violence that occurred that day. They are paired with intimate, black and white portraits of the families holding their children’s shoes. Printed on sheer fabric, the photographs reveal the families’ vulnerability, resiliency, anger, grief, and hope for the future. The exhibit also features the weighted vest hero teacher Eva Mireles wore during her workouts – a fitting symbol of her strength.

The installation photos featured are provided by Sarah Sudhoff, a Cuban-American artist and advocate based in Houston whose work has been exhibited locally and nationally in museums, galleries, and arts centers.

“I chose to share space with the Uvalde families, to hold their emotions and my own as I carefully photographed their children’s shoes. These intimate photographs create a permanent record of their loss while honoring the fortitude and resilience found in each individual,” said Sudhoff.

The exhibition originally opened in January 2025 and has been featured in local and national media news outlets, including Good Morning America.

Sudhoff will join licensed psychologist Dr. Cristy Gamez, in an Artist and Psychologist Talk on May 10, 2025, at The Health Museum from 2-4 p.m. Together, they will explore the profound role of art in processing grief, archiving stories, and creating spaces for reflection and recovery. The cost is $10 for members and $25 for non-members.

Sudhoff will also host a hands-on Creative Studio Workshop on June 8, 2025,from 1-4 p.m. at The Health Museum. Participants will gain insight into Sudhoff’s creative process through photo-transfer techniques centered around the theme of Passion and how it drives both advocacy and storytelling. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.

As part of the “77 Minutes” exhibition, Healing Soundscapes will play during Free Family Thursdays throughout the summer, beginning at 1:45 p.m. The 77-minute sound experiences blend live traditional folk music by Yijing Tang to create a meditative, reflective atmosphere.

About The Health Museum:

Located in the heart of the Houston Museum District, The Health Museum’s mission is to foster wonder and curiosity about health, medical science, and the human body. The Health Museum is one of the most interactive and popular health science learning centers of its kind and a favorite among Houstonians. Since the museum’s opening in 1969, visitors have benefited from the intriguing exhibits and unmatched programming developed in partnerships with leading medical and scientific experts. As a member institution of the Texas Medical Center, and the only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum in the Houston Museum District, The Health Museum is a culturally significant educational asset that attracts learners of all ages.

General admission to The Health Museum is $12 for ages 13 and older; $10 for children 3 to 12 years old and seniors 65 and above; free for children two and younger; and free admission for everyone on Thursdays from 2 – 6 p.m. General admission provides access to the Museum’s multiple exhibits

Through the Museums for All program, guests can visit The Health Museum for a minimal fee of $3 per general admission ticket, for up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Museum participates in the Blue Star Museum program, which allows active military members and their families free admission to the Museum. They are also a member of the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC).

The Health Museum hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Free Family Thursday Hours are 2–6 p.m.); and Sunday 12–5 p.m. Closed Monday except for Federal holidays and Memorial Day through Labor Day. For more information about The Health Museum, visit thehealthmuseum.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.