Katy Mills Hosts Spring Job Fair and Family-Friendly Kids Safety Event on April 26

Katy, Texas – Katy Mills is kicking off spring with two community events on Saturday, April 26, 2025 – The Spring Job Fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions, and the Super Safety Event hosted by Old Navy with support from local first responders.

In collaboration with Workforce Solutions, Katy Mills invites job seekers to connect with a wide range of employers during this one-day hiring event, offering career opportunities across various industries. The Spring Job Fair brings together mall retailers, restaurants, and area hotels actively seeking new talent for both full-time and part-time positions. This event provides free access to employment information and potential interviews.

Families are invited to stop by Old Navy in Katy Mills for an afternoon of fun and learning. In collaboration with local police and fire departments, the event will feature interactive games, coloring pages, photo ops, treats for kids, and important safety tips and resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Click here to learn more.

WHAT: Katy Mills Spring Job Fair and Super Safety Event

WHEN: Saturday, April 26th

Spring Job Fair: 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Super Safety Event: 12 P.M. – 5 P.M.

WHERE: Katy Mills Mall

5000 Katy Mills Cir

Katy, TX 77494