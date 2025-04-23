Harris County Public Health Highlights the Power of Vaccines During World Immunization Week

One World, Global Immunization, Protecting All

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) joins the global community in recognizing World Immunization Week, observed annually from April 24th to 30th. This year’s observance underscores vaccines’ critical role in protecting individuals of all ages and building healthier communities.

HCPH aims to continue raising awareness about the importance of vaccination and highlighting the collective effort needed to ensure equitable access to vaccines for everyone in Harris County.

“Vaccines are one of the most successful and cost-effective public health interventions in history,” said Roselyn Ruth, Director of Nursing for HCPH. “They have dramatically reduced the burden of infectious diseases, saved millions of lives, and prevented countless illnesses and disabilities. World Immunization Week represents an important opportunity for community members to see the effectiveness of vaccines. It’s vital to ensure all of Harris County has access to these life-saving tools.”

Over this week and throughout the year, HCPH will be engaging in various activities to promote vaccination. HCPH regularly participates in campaigns and events, sharing vital information about recommended vaccines for children, adolescents, and adults through social media, website updates, and community outreach. HCPH has plans to partner with local organizations to host informational sessions and pop-up clinics while supporting vaccination efforts throughout Harris County. Staying up-to-date on vaccinations is crucial for:

Protecting yourself: Vaccines prevent serious illnesses, hospitalizations, and even death.

Vaccines prevent serious illnesses, hospitalizations, and even death. Protecting your loved ones: Vaccination helps create herd immunity, which safeguards vulnerable individuals who may not be able to get vaccinated.

Vaccination helps create herd immunity, which safeguards vulnerable individuals who may not be able to get vaccinated. Building a healthier community: Higher vaccination rates reduce the spread of infectious diseases, protecting everyone.

“We urge everyone in Harris County to talk to their healthcare provider about their vaccination needs,” Ruth added. “Vaccination is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can create a healthier and more resilient Harris County for all.”

For more information about upcoming immunization events and recommended vaccines in Harris County, please visit the HCPH Immunization Program website or follow @hcphtx on all social media platforms for more updates.