Albritton ’71 Elected Chairman of Board of Regents

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Tuesday unanimously elected Robert L. “Bob” Albritton of Fort Worth as chairman and Jay Graham of Houston as vice chairman.

Albritton ‘71 was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2015 by Gov. Greg Abbott and reappointed in 2021. He has served as vice chairman for the past two years.

Graham ’92 was reappointed to the board this year by Gov. Abbott. He first joined the board in 2019.

Albritton replaces Bill Mahomes in the chairman’s role, which is typically a two-year term.

“I am humbled and honored,” Albritton said. “It can be daunting to think about the storied history of this great university and System, but it is an honor to be given a lead role in protecting what has made it great and building on that. What an exciting time for the opportunity.”

A native of Bryan, Albritton is the son of Martha and Ford Albritton. The couple are best known for the Albritton Tower, the landmark bell tower they donated to the university in 1984. Ford Albritton ’43 served on the Board of Regents from 1968 to 1975.

It is believed that Ford and Bob Albritton are only father and son to have both served on the System’s governing board. Bob Albritton also has four children with degrees from Texas A&M among about 15 Aggies in his extended family.

In discussing his new role, Albritton noted that Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will become the System’s new chancellor in July and that the Regents, along with the consulting firm Deloitte, are working on a top-to-bottom review of the System policies and practices.

“With a newly hired chancellor and our new Deloitte study, we are poised to make more history,” Albritton said. “There are going to be a lot of great ideas. We are turning a new page.”

Albritton graduated with honors from Texas A&M, with a double major in Economics and Marketing. A member of the Corps of Cadets, he was commissioned upon graduation as a second lieutenant in the U. S. Air Force.

In 1978, he joined Texas American Bank as senior vice president. Shortly thereafter, he formed his first independent company, Albritton Development Company, which became the holding company for various operating entities. He has had numerous businesses in the ensuing years in industries that include railroads, energy, real estate and bio-medical technology.

He currently is the board chairman and CEO of RCL Services Group, a railroad construction company. He is also a majority owner and board chairman of Wave Neuroscience, a company researching and developing treatments for PTSD and other mental and cognitive conditions.

Over his career, Albritton has served on numerous boards in the public and private sectors as well as on charitable and community organizations. An avid golfer, he has qualified for numerous U.S. and British Amateurs.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth and Texas A&M-RELLIS, the Texas A&M System educates more than 165,000 students and makes more than 25.3 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion and help drive the state’s economy.