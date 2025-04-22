Statement from Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee on Deputy Constable Sheila Jones

Houston, TX – Earlier today, a Constable Precinct 1 Deputy who provides security to the County Attorney’s Office building was shot as she bravely responded to reports of a man with gun walking near the courthouse complex in downtown Houston.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee gave the following statement regarding Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy Sheila Jones:

“I am incredibly grateful for the swift and courageous response from Deputy Sheila Jones today. Each day she shows up to the County Attorney’s Office to keep our staff safe. She didn’t hesitate to respond when needed, even when doing so put herself in harm’s way. As a result, she was able to protect the many people who were in downtown Houston at the time.

I visited Deputy Jones and her family at the hospital earlier today. Thankfully, she is recovering and in good spirits. My office joins the people of Harris County in praying for her swift and complete recovery.”