MEET THE CAST OF IN THE HEIGHTS

HOUSTON – Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) is taking you to Washington Heights in the last production of the 2024/25 Season, Lin Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway smash hit, In the Heights.

“In the Heights is the final show in our season and what a perfect way to end it,” said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director. “Lin Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway hit is a vibrant celebration of community, identity and the ties that bind us together. It’s the perfect finale for a season dedicated to storytelling that connects us all.”

In the Heights tells the story of a tight-knit community chasing dreams, facing change, and celebrating identity through dazzling music, heartfelt stories, and electrifying dance. A joyful celebration of heritage, hope and home.

Leading the cast is Daniel Melo as “Usnavi,” Jordan Leal as “Nina,” Yassmin Alers as “Abuela Claudia,” Rosarito Rodriguez as “Camila,” Cesar F. Barajas as “Kevin,” John Lara as “Sonny,” Alysia Velez as “Vanessa,” Lamont Walker II as “Benny,” Carisa Gonzalez as “Daniela,” Glendaliris Torres-Greaux as “Carla,” Michael Alonzo as “Piragua Guy,” and Mrince Williams as “Graffiti Pete.”

Joining them in the ensemble are: Ben Chavez, Adriel Flete, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Emily Madigan, Kiki Rodriguez, Sarah Sachi, Saroa-Dwayne Sasa, Matt Rivera, Arik Vega, Cassandra Zepeda.

Additionally, students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre are given the opportunity to audition for many of TUTS Mainstage shows throughout the season. In the Heights features many of the talented students who are part of these programs in the Teen Ensemble.

The Teen Ensemble includes: Julius Bob, Carlos Garza, Tessa Garcia, Rangel Guzman, Kayla Hairston, Ernest Lopez, Alyssa Melton, and Anastasia Zepeda.

William Carlos Angulo is the Director and Choreographer for In the Heights. Joining him are: Emmanuel Schvartzman as Musical Director; Robert J. Aguilar as Lighting Designer; Andrew Harper as Sound Designer; Colleen Grady as Costume Designer; Kelly Jordan as Wig Designer; Victoria Sagady as Projection Designer; Diego Alejandro González as Associate Director; Shani Talmore as Associate Choreographer; Stephen W. Jones as Associate Music Director and Amy Ramsdell as Production Stage Manager. Original Set Design by Anna Louisoz. Casting by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and Associate Artistic Director, Laura Peete.

In the Heights runs May 20 – June 1 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $34, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

In the Heights is sponsored in part by CononcoPhillips. Theatre Under The Stars is grateful to our season sponsors The Brown Foundation, The Wortham Foundation, and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, and Reside Houston Downtown, A Wyndham Residence.