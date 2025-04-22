Judge Lina Hidalgo’s Statement on the Tragic Shooting of Constable Precinct 1 Deputy Sheila Jones

Harris County, TX, Apr 21, 2025 – Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement on the tragic shooting of Constable Precinct 1 Deputy Sheila Jones.

“As I landed in Denver for work travel, I learned about the senseless shooting near our county administration building, which is at the heart of county government.

We are all praying for Constable Precinct 1 Deputy Sheila Jones, who remains in the hospital, but thankfully is stable, alert, and doing well. She bravely ran toward the line of fire and helped neutralize the suspect before being shot herself. She has served our community for over 30 years and is currently stationed at our County Attorney’s building. I am grateful to her family, her doctors, and our law enforcement family, as well as to the law enforcement officers who helped ensure no further harm.

Deputy Jones is particularly special to our Harris County family, because many of our downtown staff see her every day as part of their walk from parking to work. She is universally loved.

I have reached out to Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen and to Tax Assessor Annette Ramirez. A stray bullet hit a window frame on the tax office, while that office was thankfully empty. The county’s Jury Assembly Building was also hit and a window destroyed as jurors were lining up to begin their service. Law enforcement officers reacted quickly to ensure jurors and staff were taking cover. I spoke with District Clerk Marilyn Burgess who was there today to relieve jurors of their duty and to accompany her staff. I also spoke with County Attorney Christian Menefee whose employees are grateful for the Deputy’s service in their building every day.

I want county employees and everyone who visits our county buildings to know their safety is our top priority. Mental health resources will be offered to impacted employees.

The information is preliminary, but it seems the suspect was armed, facing a mental health crisis, and shooting indiscriminately. It is unconscionable that to this day the laws make it easy for anybody, even with a severe mental illness, to get their hands on a gun,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.