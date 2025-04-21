Victor Simms, MD, MPH, MACP, Medical Director of Clinical Operations, named Master by the American College of Physicians

We are proud to share that Dr. Victor Simms, Medical Director of Clinical Operations and a board-certified Internal Medicine physician at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, was honored by the American College of Physicians (ACP) with advancement to Mastership. The ACP is the largest national organization of Internal Medicine physicians in the United States, and its members deliver a significant portion of the nation’s primary care.

Dr. Simms was formally recognized during the ACP’s annual Convocation ceremony, which took place April 3 – 5, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.

L – R: Felicia Jordan, MD, MBA, MACP, Associate Medical Director for Care Coordination and Quality Improvement, Managing Physician-Katy, Internal Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Victor Simms, MD, MPH, MACP, Medical Director of Clinical Operations, Internal Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic; Cherice Conley-Harvey, MD, FACP, Medical Director for Care Coordination and Quality Improvement, Internal Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic