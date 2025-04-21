TPWD Completes Phase Two Property Purchase of 1,100 Acres Near Colorado Bend State Park

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) finalized the purchase of 1,100 acres in Lampasas and Burnet Counties, completing the second phase of an acquisition to create a new state park.

The property is located across the river from Colorado Bend State Park and includes 1.5 miles of Yancey Creek, limestone bluffs and several natural springs. Combined with the recent acquisition of 2,020 acres in Burnet County, the new state park will comprise more than 3,000 acres.

TPWD purchased the 1,100-acre property using a combination of a one-time funding appropriation and funds from sporting goods sales taxes. The new state park will be developed through the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a $1 billion fund overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2023 to create a dedicated funding stream for acquiring and developing state parks.

“It’s great to see phase two of the acquisition process come to fruition with the purchase of this 1,100-acre property,” said Jeff Hildebrand, Chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. “This property, combined with the previously purchased 2,020-acre tract near the current Colorado Bend State Park, will offer an exciting new state park experience for Texans.”

These two latest acquisitions, along with others made by TPWD in recent months, further the goal of expanding public access to Texas’ natural spaces in more corners of the state. The completion of this two-phase purchase joined other notable purchases adding 3,703 acres at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area along with the purchase of the 500-acre Lake Colorado City State Park, among others.

“I’d like to thank our incredible team for their hard work in not only acquiring these properties, but also the recent additions at Enchanted Rock and the purchase of Lake Colorado City State Park,” TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz said. “The voters of Texas also deserve a huge thank you for saying ‘yes’ to the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, which will make the development of this park possible.”

When notified of available properties, TPWD conducts a due diligence review to determine the property’s feasibility as a state park. In this case, TPWD determined the property’s outstanding natural and recreational features made this property an excellent candidate.

“I’m excited for the addition of the second piece of this property in what will become a new 3,000-plus acre Texas State Park,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “This acquisition will give visitors access to the Colorado River, a beautiful creek and the diverse landscapes that are featured across the property. We look forward to generations of Texans enjoying the scenic views of the unique post oak woodland and outdoor adventures awaiting on this property. “

The new property is approximately ten miles upstream from Lake Buchanan and its acquisition will create additional recreational opportunities, habitat protection and the conservation of natural springs.

Now that the sale is complete, TPWD will develop a plan with input from the public to determine recreational opportunities for the property. This plan may take many months to complete, but TPWD will communicate upcoming milestones, including a potential opening date.