Statement from Commissioner Lesley Briones on Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Houston

“Harris County Precinct 1 Deputy Sheila Jones was shot today outside the Harris County Family Law Center. Our hearts and prayers are with Deputy Jones, her loved ones, and our entire law enforcement community. Violence is always tragic, and when a peace officer is attacked outside a courthouse — where families go to seek justice and safety — it is especially awful. I’m grateful to the first responders who acted swiftly, and I am thankful for the swift, high level of collaboration among law enforcement agencies responding to this tragedy. I join our entire community in praying for Deputy Jones’ full recovery and for the safety of all our women and men in uniform.”