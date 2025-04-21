NFIB Leadership Council Member to Testify Tuesday in Support of Cybersecurity Bill

AUSTIN (April 21, 2025) – Eduardo Contreras, a member of the NFIB Texas Leadership Council and Governor Abbott’s Small Business Advisory Task Force, will testify Tuesday, April 22, before the Senate Business & Commerce Committee in support of Senate Bill 2610, legislation aimed at protecting small businesses from cyber criminals. The committee will convene at 8 a.m. in Hearing Room E1.012.

Senate Bill 2610, authored by Sen. César Blanco (District 29), would create a legal safe harbor that protects small businesses from punitive damages if they become victims of a data breach, provided they have adopted an industry-recognized cybersecurity framework. The bill encourages Main Street businesses to invest in cybersecurity while reducing their legal exposure.

“Small business owners take data security seriously, but they lack the resources of large corporations,” NFIB State Director Jeff Burdett said. “Senate Bill 2610 would protect both consumers and employers by establishing clear standards to safeguard customer data. If a business follows a recognized cybersecurity plan, it won’t be unfairly punished if there is a breach.

“Creating a safe harbor was one of the key recommendations of the Governor’s Small Business Advisory Task Force,” Burdett added. “This bill gives small business owners the guidance they and protects them from unfair liability when they’ve done everything right. It’s a commonsense step toward helping small businesses stay secure and focused on serving their communities.”