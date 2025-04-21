Coastal Prairie Conservancy Announces Trailblazing for Tomorrow 2025 Bash to Support Conservation Efforts

April 21, 2025 – Houston, Texas – The Coastal Prairie Conservancy (CPC) is pleased to announce the Trailblazing for Tomorrow 2025 Bash, set to take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Houston Country Club. This special evening will highlight CPC’s innovative conservation efforts, including expanded public access points on the Katy Prairie Preserve and landscape-level conservation efforts across our 9-county priority region. A critical fundraising event, Coastal Prairie Conservancy encourages conservationists, community leaders, and anyone passionate about the Texas environment to attend. All proceeds will support CPC’s conservation, restoration, education, and outreach programs.

The event will celebrate honorary chairs Kathy Adams Clark and Gary Clark, two renowned conservationists whose dedication to the protection of Texas’ natural areas has inspired countless others. Their unwavering commitment to documenting and commemorating the state’s iconic landscapes has made a lasting impact on both the community and the environment.

“We’re thrilled to have Kathy Adams Clark and Gary Clark serve as honorary chairs for this year’s event,” said Mary Anne Piacentini, President and CEO of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. “Kathy and Gary have long been champions of Texas’ natural landscapes. Through their photography, writing, teaching, and advocacy, they’ve helped countless people see the value of conserving our prairies, wildlife, and open spaces. They are true trailblazers whose work inspires us to think beyond the present and invest in the long-term future of the land we all depend on.”

The evening will also feature remarks from Dr. Jeff Goodwin, the Thomas M. O’Connor Endowed Director of Rangeland and Wildlife Management at Texas A&M University. With over 25 years of experience in rangeland management, Dr. Goodwin brings a wealth of knowledge on sustainable grazing land management and ecological resilience, which aligns with CPC’s conservation priorities.

The evening will feature a seated dinner and the culmination of the Trailblazing for Tomorrow Online Auction. All funds raised from the event will directly support CPC’s mission to sustain a resilient Texas by conserving coastal prairie, wetlands, farms, and ranches forever.

For more information about tickets, underwriting, or to make a donation, please visit www.coastalprairieconservancy.org/2025-bash. For any questions, contact Katie Sierra at ksierra@coastalprairieconservancy.org or call 713-523-6135, ext. 6.

Photo caption: The Coastal Prairie Conservancy is pleased to announce the Trailblazing for Tomorrow 2025 Bash at the Houston Country Club on May 7th, which will celebrate conservation efforts and raise funds to continue our mission.

About the Coastal Prairie Conservancy

The Coastal Prairie Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust dedicated to sustaining a resilient Texas by preserving coastal prairie, wetlands, farms, and ranches to benefit people and wildlife forever. Preserved lands play an important role in flood control, clean air and water, outdoor recreation, and wildlife habitat. To learn more about the Coastal Prairie Conservancy’s conservation efforts, visit www.coastalprairieconservancy.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram @coastalprairieconservancy.