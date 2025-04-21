CELEBRATE EARTH DAY WITH FREE, FAMILY-FRIENDLY SUSTAINABLE FUN AT LACENTERRA AT CINCO RANCH

WHO: Media are invited to capture LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch’s FREE Earth Day Celebration featuring free, family-friendly activities and giveaways. This event concludes LaCenterra’s BLOOM campaign, a month-long series of events intended to promote sustainability and celebrate the coming of spring.

WHAT: Taking place in LaCenterra’s Heritage Square, the Earth Day Celebration will offer community members the opportunity to honor the planet with hands-on activities including:

A build-your-own bouquet flower bar provided by Trader Joe’s

A bath bomb decorating station hosted by Buff City Soap

An eco-friendly hair products showcase from London Alchemist

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch will give away tree saplings to the first 150 attendees who visit the LaCenterra booth. The first 45 guests will also receive free tickets to a special screening of ‘The Lorax.’ The movie will begin following the conclusion of the event at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch – Heritage Square

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd

Katy, TX 77494

VISUALS: Visuals include guests arranging fresh flower bouquets, designing their own Earth-inspired bath bomb, picking up free trees and more.

Imani Webster, marketing manager at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, will be available on-site for interviews.