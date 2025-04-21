Asia Society Texas Celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Daily calendar features live events, on-demand content for all ages, and staff recommendations!

HOUSTON, April 21, 2025 — This May, Asia Society Texas invites the entire community to participate in the celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM) with 31 days of activities to celebrate the vibrant and diverse traditions and contributions of Asians and Asian Americans. Our printable calendar highlights Asia Society’s live programs, features a curated selection of on-demand activities, staff recommendations, and more!

Since 1979, May has been a dedicated time to celebrate Asian Pacific American heritage, but it wasn’t until 1992 that May was officially designated Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Selected to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese to the U.S. in May 1843 and the completion of the transcontinental railroad in May 1869 that was made possible by thousands of Chinese laborers, APAHM elevates the stories, contributions, and experiences of Asian and Asian American communities.

We invite our community to visit our exhibitions on view, attend a live program, explore a variety of on-demand content, and find inspiration to celebrate Asian Pacific American heritage throughout the month of May and beyond.

Live Programming Highlights:

On the first weekend (May 1–4) and each Thursday, enjoy free exhibition admission .

. May 8: Our inaugural Runway to Asia event spotlights international designer Zang Toi and Houston’s own Danny Nguyen at a luncheon and fashion experience blending cutting-edge designs with a celebration of artistry and passion.

Our inaugural Runway to Asia event spotlights international designer Zang Toi and Houston’s own Danny Nguyen at a luncheon and fashion experience blending cutting-edge designs with a celebration of artistry and passion. May 15: New York Times bestselling author Alka Joshi shares her latest novel, Six Days in Bombay, written as a tribute to the many extraordinary, free-spirited women overlooked by history.

New York Times bestselling author shares her latest novel, Six Days in Bombay, written as a tribute to the many extraordinary, free-spirited women overlooked by history. May 22: NBC News Daily anchor Vicky Nguyen presents her new memoir Boat Baby — chronicling her family’s dangerous escape from Vietnam and how a refugee became a network journalist — in conversation with Asia Society Texas president Bonna Kol as part of our Bank of America Women’s Leadership Series.

On-Demand Highlights:

Each Sunday , refresh and reset with Staff Picks for music, books, and what to watch next.

, refresh and reset with Staff Picks for music, books, and what to watch next. On Mondays , take a Deep Dive and get nerdy with our staff about astrology, the cinema of Wong-Kar-Wai, and more.

, take a Deep Dive and get nerdy with our staff about astrology, the cinema of Wong-Kar-Wai, and more. Tuesdays offer opportunities for Make-at-Home crafts, using simple materials at home or school!

offer opportunities for Make-at-Home crafts, using simple materials at home or school! Each Wednesday , learn about some of our most dedicated partners through our Spotlights.

, learn about some of our most dedicated partners through our Spotlights. Finally, dig into our Foodie Friday features to explore Filipino food, learn about coffees across Asia, where in Houston to find your next dessert, and more!

Asia Society Texas believes in the strength and beauty of diverse perspectives and people. As an educational institution, we advance cultural exchange by celebrating the vibrant diversity of Asia, inspiring empathy, and fostering a better understanding of our interconnected world. Spanning the fields of arts, business, culture, education, and policy, our programming is rooted in the educational and cultural development of our community — trusting in the power of art, dialogue, and ideas to combat bias and build a more inclusive society.