Sen. Cruz, EPA Administrator Zeldin Visit West Texas to Promote American Energy Dominance

MIDLAND, TX – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), joined by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, on Thursday conducted a series of events focused on unleashing American energy, including visiting a Permian Basin oil and gas rig, conducting a roundtable with energy industry leaders and workers, and hosting a press conference on the issue.

Watch the press conference here.

Sen. Cruz said, “The Biden administration waged war against oil and gas jobs, especially in Texas. President Trump and the new Republican Congress are committed to returning America to a position of energy dominance, and I fully expect and will work to ensure that Texas leads the way. I’m proud to continue championing the oil and gas industry here in the Lone Star State.”

Admin. Zeldin said, “When I was going through my confirmation process, I made a commitment to Senator Cruz that I would travel down to Midland, tour an oil rig, and reaffirm my support to achieve energy dominance. The oil and gas industry and its hard-working employees help power our nation and we must do more to produce right here in America to compete on the world stage. The Trump EPA does not believe in regulating this industry out of existence. Instead, we want to partner with leaders to keep producing American energy using the cleanest and safest practices on the planet.”