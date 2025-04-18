Over 26,000 Jobs Added as Texas Labor Market Continues Growth Streak

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas’ economy continued its strong performance in March, with the labor market achieving record highs in both total jobs and the size of the civilian labor force. Texas added 26,500 positions over the month to reach a total of 14,282,600 nonfarm jobs. The state added 192,100 jobs over the year, bringing the annual nonfarm growth rate to 1.4 percent which outpaced the national growth rate by 0.2 percentage points. Texas’ civilian labor force achieved another new record high of 15,778,500 after adding 8,400 people over the month, marking 57 of 59 months of growth. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 301,400 people. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas registered at 4.1 percent. “Texas continues to lead the nation and break records for economic growth,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “With 26,500 positions added in March, TWC continues to connect job seekers and employers to keep Texas working.” The Private Education and Health Services industry had the largest over-the-month increase in March after adding 9,500 jobs. Construction added 8,500 jobs over the month, and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 6,100. In addition, the Construction industry grew by 3.4 percent over the year in Texas and outperformed the industry’s growth rate nationally by 1.6 percentage points. “The robust Texas economy continues to create opportunities for our workforce, as evidenced by over 544,000 job postings in March, despite record employment,” noted TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC is committed to ensuring Texans can capitalize on this economic momentum by providing services like career counseling, job search assistance, and skills training, helping them develop a clear path to career success.” The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.9 percent in March, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 3.1 percent and the San Angelo MSA at 3.1 percent. “Texas is outpacing the nation in various industries, reinforcing the state’s reputation across the world as the best for doing business,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “TWC is committed to investing in innovative programs and partnerships that ensure Texas employers have the workforce to grow in today’s evolving market.” Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com. The Texas Labor Market Information Data for April is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).