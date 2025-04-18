Fort Bend County to Host Senior Health, Safety & Awareness Day on May 21st

Rosenberg, TX — Fort Bend County invites all senior-aged adults to attend the annual Senior Health, Safety & Awareness Day on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building C, located at 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471.

This FREE community event will feature phenomenal educational presentations, health screenings, interactive vendor booths, food, and a Big Bingo Game with prizes! Seniors will have the opportunity to connect with health and wellness resources, enjoy social engagement, and receive valuable information to support healthy, safe, and independent living.

Presentation Topics & Speakers:

Fraud Prevention – Learn how to protect yourself from scams and financial exploitation.

Memory & Brain Health – Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association

Discover practical tips for healthy aging and maintaining cognitive health.

Event Highlights Include:

Free health screenings

Vendor exhibits with local resources

Refreshments & snacks

Door prizes

Bingo Bonanza game with exciting giveaways!

“This event is a celebration of our senior population and a chance to empower them with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to thrive,” said Leticia Hardy, County Extension Agent – Family & Community Health.

Come enjoy a fun-filled and informative day designed to promote senior wellness, safety, and community connection.

Event Details at a Glance:

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building C

4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Cost: Free and open to all senior-aged adults