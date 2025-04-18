Early Voting Opens April 22 for May General Election

KATY, TX [April 18, 2025] – Early voting will be Tuesday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 29 for the upcoming General Election, scheduled for Saturday, May 3. Polling locations for early voting, listed below, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Katy ISD Trustee Positions 1 and 2 will be on the ballot, and candidate information is available online.

Visit the Katy ISD Election webpage for more information.

Location  Address 
Leonard Merrell Center

Room 143-144

 6301 S. Stadium Lane

Katy, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch High School

PAC Lobby

 23440 Cinco Ranch Boulevard

Katy, TX 77494
Morton Ranch High School

Gym Lobby

 2100 Franz Road

Katy, TX 77449
Paetow High School

Gym Lobby

 23111 Stockdick School Road

Katy, TX 77493
Seven Lakes High School

Gym Lobby

 9251 S. Fry Road

Katy, TX 77494
Taylor High School

PAC Lobby

 20700 Kingsland Boulevard

Katy, TX 77450

 