Early Voting Opens April 22 for May General Election

KATY, TX [April 18, 2025] – Early voting will be Tuesday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 29 for the upcoming General Election, scheduled for Saturday, May 3. Polling locations for early voting, listed below, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Katy ISD Trustee Positions 1 and 2 will be on the ballot, and candidate information is available online.
Visit the Katy ISD Election webpage for more information.
|Location
|Address
|Leonard Merrell Center
Room 143-144
|6301 S. Stadium Lane
Katy, TX 77494
|Cinco Ranch High School
PAC Lobby
|23440 Cinco Ranch Boulevard
Katy, TX 77494
|Morton Ranch High School
Gym Lobby
|2100 Franz Road
Katy, TX 77449
|Paetow High School
Gym Lobby
|23111 Stockdick School Road
Katy, TX 77493
|Seven Lakes High School
Gym Lobby
|9251 S. Fry Road
Katy, TX 77494
|Taylor High School
PAC Lobby
|20700 Kingsland Boulevard
Katy, TX 77450