Early Voting Opens April 22 for May General Election

KATY, TX [April 18, 2025] – Early voting will be Tuesday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 29 for the upcoming General Election, scheduled for Saturday, May 3. Polling locations for early voting, listed below, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Katy ISD Trustee Positions 1 and 2 will be on the ballot, and candidate information is available online.

Visit the Katy ISD Election webpage for more information.