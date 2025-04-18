Commissioner Lesley Briones, County Attorney Christian Menefee Secure Victory for Justice and Public Health as Federal Government Releases Refugee Health Service Program Funds

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (April 17, 2025) – In a swift reversal, the federal government has released critical refugee health funding to Harris County, just days after Commissioner Lesley Briones and County Attorney Christian Menefee announced a lawsuit demanding action.

This decision restores $10.5 million in grant funds that had been frozen since January by a presidential executive order, threatening to shut down Harris County Public Health’s (HCPH) Refugee Medical Screening Program.

“This is a big win for the people of Harris County, the rule of law, and the diverse communities I’m honored to serve,” said Commissioner Lesley Briones. “For over 40 years, the Refugee Medical Screening Clinic has provided vital health services to legal immigrants, and the work of the Clinic helps make our entire community safer and healthier. I’m proud that we stood up, took action, and got results. Harris County will continue to be a place that welcomes families seeking safety and opportunity.”

Established in 1980, HCPH’s Refugee Medical Screening Program serves as the only screening clinic for refugees in Harris County and is currently the state’s largest federally funded program.

“We shouldn’t have had to sue the federal government to get what Congress already approved,” said Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee. “President Trump’s executive order endangered refugee communities and our broader public health. But we fought back—and now those funds are flowing again. This shows what happens when local governments stand up to federal overreach.”

The program provides required health screenings and vaccines to refugees, asylees, and victims of human trafficking. In 2024, it facilitated 17,000 visits and delivered 36,000 vaccines to community members.

The release of funds preserves those services and prevents the layoff of more than 30 specialized healthcare staff.