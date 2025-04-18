Bettencourt’s SB 569 Virtual Learning Bill fully extends Public Education into the 21st Century

Education Enhancement Passes House 109-32, Expanding Learning Options for 51K+ Texas Students SB 569 is the 2nd Bill to Pass Both Chambers and Head to the Governor Desk for Signature

Austin, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) announced today that Senate Bill 569 (SB 569), which expands access to high-quality virtual and hybrid learning in Texas, has passed the Texas House on a bipartisan vote of 109-32. With prior overwhelming support in the Senate (28-2), SB 569 now heads to Governor Abbott’s desk to be signed into law, making it one of the first bills of the session to cross the finish line. The bill, built on recommendations from the Texas Commission on Virtual Education by Chairman Rex Gore, creates a modern, unified framework for virtual instruction for all Texas schools.

“We passed this bill last session, and I’m proud to see it finally headed to the Governor’s desk!” said Senator Bettencourt. “With over 51,000 Texas students already enrolled in virtual education, where I predict we’ll have 100k students enrolled by 2028, SB 569 ensures that we’re meeting students where they are—whether that’s in a classroom, online, or a hybrid of both. This legislation gives students, parents, and teachers the tools for success.”

SB 569 creates Chapter 30B of the Texas Education Code, streamlining outdated and piecemeal virtual learning laws into a single structure that emphasizes flexibility, accessibility, and accountability. The bill allows school districts to offer virtual courses, hybrid programs, and full virtual campuses with built-in protections for families and educators. Students will gain greater access to AP and dual-credit coursework, workforce-based learning opportunities like apprenticeships, and even the ability to earn an associate degree while still in high school. Critically, the bill prohibits outdated practices like “Roomies and Zoomies,” ensuring virtual learning is conducted in proven, effective formats.

“The successes of the past few years have demonstrated the critical need for access to virtual and hybrid learning, especially as we continue discussions on the broader topic of school choice,” said House sponsor Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney). “This legislation offers a modern structure that empowers school districts to meet the needs of students, whether through access to virtual calculus, French language, hybrid CTE programs, dual credit offerings, or flexible instruction for children in foster care. For many students and families, this is not only an essential choice—it’s an essential lifeline. SB 569 is about kids!”

SB 569 builds on the work of the Texas Commission on Virtual Education and previous legislation which passed the Senate last session but failed to reach the House floor. Senator Bettencourt served on the Commission alongside Senator Royce West (D-Dallas), who played a key role in crafting policy recommendations that shaped SB 569. “This is about delivering results. Whether it’s helping foster youth find success at Trinity Charter Schools, or giving students the flexibility to earn college credit while pursuing career training, SB 569 is proof that virtual education—when done right—changes lives,” He concluded. “With SB 569 and SB 2 ESA both passing the House today, the scoreboard reads: “House and Senate Team Education” is 2/2 on Pub Ed!”

For full bill history and text visit: SB 569 – Texas Legislature Online