Adventure Awaits for Local Community Band

April 18th, 2025. Katy, Texas.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band continues its 32nd Concert Season with a concert this May. All performances this season will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. The concert performances will begin at 4:00 pm. Season tickets are available for purchase at (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb). Season tickets are $14 each and include the two remaining performances for this year’s Concert Season. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $11 each.

The second of the two springtime performances by the Lone Star Symphonic Band will be held on May 4th, 2025. With the start of May, our minds tend to race ahead to plans for summer; vacations, travel, new experiences, new places, new memories to be made. Just keep those thoughts ready, as the Lone Star Symphonic Band performs musical selections that just may help you decide. Bold, daring, intergalactic, as well as fun, relaxing, and joyful will be at the top of our list for your enjoyment! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243657.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization committed to delivering performances of artistic excellence to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the ensemble is composed of musicians from diverse backgrounds and fosters the belief that music is a lifelong pursuit, extending far beyond high school and college years. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was honored with the Sudler Silver Scroll, North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. Presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net), this distinguished award recognizes community bands that have maintained high standards of excellence in concert performances over an extended period and have made significant contributions to the cultural and musical landscape of their communities. The Band is currently under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.