Statement From Speaker Burrows on House’s Passage of School Choice Legislation

AUSTIN, Texas – Speaker of the Texas House Dustin Burrows today released the following statement after the House voted to approve Senate Bill 2, establishing an Education Savings Account (ESA) program and “school choice” in the State of Texas:

“Today marks a historic chapter for education in our state, with the Texas House passing its landmark ‘Texas Two Step’ proposals to deliver more education opportunities for students alongside the largest-ever increase in public school funding. House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 2 work together to meaningfully improve the overall education ecosystem in Texas, with the latter empowering parents of students with unique learning needs to access educational resources that might otherwise be unaffordable or inaccessible. I appreciate the hard work of Chairman Buckley to ensure every Texas student has access to a better education and thank my colleagues for their thoughtful debate and dedication to strengthening Texas’ future today.”

Key Highlights of Senate Bill 2 :

Creates a $1 billion education savings account (ESA) program, first prioritizing students with disabilities and/or from low-income households before considering applicants in subsequent income brackets if funding remains.

Cost Breakdown:

o Allows up to $30,000 in annual ESA funding for students with special needs (equal to the full value of what they’d receive in the traditional public school system)

o An over $10,000 standard ESA, equal to 85% of the average funding a public-school student receives

o $2,000 for homeschool ESAs