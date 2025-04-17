SB 1962 passes Senate to Restore A–F Ratings & Stops Taxpayer-Funded Lawsuits

Sen. Bettencourt Champions for Texas families knowing truth about their ISD school performance

Austin, TX – Today, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 1962 by Senator Paul Bettencourt, that would restore the Texas’ A–F Public Education Accountability System and halt the frivolous use of taxpayer dollars on lawfare aimed at blocking public school accountability ratings. SB 1962 restores transparency for parents and taxpayers, ensuring measurable progress in student achievement statewide. Without a functioning A-F system, our public schools will not succeed.

“What gets measured gets fixed — and that’s exactly what SB 1962 is about” said Senator Bettencourt. “This bill ensures that every Texas parent knows how their child’s school and ISD are performing — no more hiding behind lawsuits, let’s see all the A-F ratings!”

Since the adoption of the A–F system in 2017 through HB 22, legal challenges have stymied its implementation. Only in 2019 were the ratings released to the public. In 2023, nearly 100 school districts filed suit to block the release of accountability ratings. The 15th Court of Appeals dismissed that suit. Still, 30 additional ISDs filed again in 2024, including Kingsville ISD, the lead plaintiff with the lowest-rated district in the state, continuing a pattern of obstruction in public education. “I call on those plaintiffs to stop their 2023 lawsuit against the TEA.” He added.

SB 1962 directly addresses these issues by:

Requires the TEA to issue yearly A–F ratings and prohibits “Not Rated” ISD labels

Prohibiting the use of taxpayer funds for legal action against state accountability efforts

Enables TEA Commissioner to appoint conservator for ISDs that sue State of Texas

Refreshes A–F indicators every 5 years to keep Texas among the top 5 states nationally

Improves CCMR metrics and expands career readiness through valid industry certifications

Replaces STAAR with a shorter, stage assessment to track students learning growth

Extends the deadline to issue ratings during assessment changes but mandates release

Charter schools are not exempt, accountability sanctions apply based on 22-23, 23–24 data

“What gets measured gets fixed must be the rule in public education accountability in Texas,” concluded Bettencourt. “We’re putting an end to taxpayer-funded lawsuits designed to shield failure like the “F” ranking of the lead plaintiff Kingsville ISD. HISD under Superintendent Mike Miles showed what positive leadership can do by cutting D and F campuses by 66% and nearly doubling A and B schools ratings. That’s what SB 1962 is designed to replicate statewide. Because when we measure it, we can fix it.”

SB 1962 is now headed to the Texas House, where its next stop is in the Public Education Committee Chaired by Representative Buckley.