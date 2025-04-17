Judge Lina Hidalgo’s Statement on the Renaming of Terminal E at George Bush Intercontinental Airport After the Late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Harris County, TX, April 16, 2025 – Judge Lina Hidalgo released the following statement after Houston City Council voted to rename Terminal E at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

“I am so thrilled that the city voted to honor my late friend, Sheila Jackson Lee, by renaming Terminal E at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in her honor. Congresswoman Jackson Lee was a trailblazer who continuously pushed for progress. This tribute honors her decades of dedication to Houston and Harris County,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo.