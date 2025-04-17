Harris County Public Health Releases 2024 Annual Report

A Year of Impact: Strengthening Community Health, Safety, and Resilience

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting the department’s impact over the past year and how it continues to protect and improve the health of the community. The full report is available online at www.hcphtx.org/reports.

The report showcases how HCPH has expanded and improved its programs and services to better meet the needs of Harris County residents. From responding to natural disasters and public health emergencies to expanding health education and prevention programs, HCPH remains committed to building a healthier and safer community for all.

“This annual report describes the breadth and the impact of our service to the people of Harris County,” said Leah Barton, Interim Executive Director of Harris County Public Health. “Through innovative programs, dedicated teams, and strong partnerships, we are making a real difference in the lives of our residents. We look forward to continuing and expanding this work to create an even healthier community in the years to come.”

Key Highlights from HCPH’s 2024 Annual Report

Public Health Preparedness and Response: Responded to 22 emergencies , including major weather events such as spring floods, the May 16 derecho, and Hurricane Beryl, as well as 19 chemical industry incidents .

Responded to , including major weather events such as spring floods, the May 16 derecho, and Hurricane Beryl, as well as . Office of Planning and Innovation: Submitted HCPH’s application for reaccreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board to maintain high public health standards.

Submitted HCPH’s application for by the to maintain high public health standards. Community Health and Wellness: Reached 62,961 community members through health education workshops on nutrition, diabetes prevention, reproductive health, maternal and child health, asthma control, tobacco cessation, and more .

Reached through health education workshops on . Veterinary Public Health: Focused on pet health and prevention , performing 5,680 spay/neuter procedures to help control pet overpopulation.

Focused on , performing to help control pet overpopulation. Community Health and Violence Prevention: Celebrated the second anniversary of the Holistic Assistance Response Teams (HART) , while hospital-based violence intervention teams provided support to 190 survivors of gun violence .

Celebrated the of the , while hospital-based violence intervention teams provided . Environmental Public Health: Completed 19,713 food inspections to ensure food safety and addressed lead hazards in 233 homes , protecting families from exposure.

Completed to ensure food safety and , protecting families from exposure. Mosquito and Vector Control: Improved insect-borne disease detection with the introduction of qPCR testing , a more sensitive method for identifying threats like West Nile virus and Zika .

Improved with the introduction of , a more sensitive method for identifying threats like . Office of Epidemiology, Surveillance, and Emerging Diseases (OESED): Expanded wastewater disease surveillance by adding 17 new testing sites , enhancing early detection of public health threats.

Expanded by adding , enhancing early detection of public health threats. Community Health Reports:Published eight reports on health challenges and solutions to guide future public health efforts.

Throughout the year, HCPH has remained committed to evidence-based solutions, community partnerships, and innovative public health strategies. The department deeply thanks the Harris County Commissioners Court, community partners, and community members for their support in building a healthier, safer, and more resilient Harris County.

For more details on HCPH’s achievements and future goals, read the full 2024 Annual Report at www.hcphtx.org/reports.