Galveston College Showcases Welding Technology Program and Invites Prospective Students To Schedule a Campus Tour during National Welding Month in April 

GALVESTON, Texas (April 17, 2025) – Galveston College Welding Technology faculty, staff and students are celebrating National Welding Month this April. Prospective students, parents, guardians, high school counselors and employer partners are invited to schedule a tour of the Galveston College Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center (ATC), meet instructors and participate in virtual welding demonstrations.

The Galveston College ATC is located at 7626 Broadway St., Galveston, Texas 77554. To schedule a virtual meeting or a campus tour, please call James Love, Galveston College Welding Program director, at 409-944-1405 or email him at jlove@gc.edu.

Galveston College offers the following Welding technology certifications and degrees:

• Welding Technology – Level One (Entry Level)

• Welding Technology – Level One (Intermediate Level)

• Welding Technology -Level Two (Advanced Level)

• Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree – Welding Technology

“National Welding Month provides us an opportunity to showcase our Welding Technology Program, our experienced faculty and staff, our classrooms and labs, and our equipment,” said Donna Swartz, division director of Industrial and Applied Technology at Galveston College. “Galveston College first offered welding career education and training through our Continuing Education department. We expanded our Welding Technology program in 2010 to offer certificates and degrees that can be completed in less than 12 months. Over the last 15 years, we have established mutually beneficial relationships for our school, our students, and our graduates with major employers in the Gulf Coast Region.”

Galveston College Welding Technology Program graduates have landed jobs with Broome Welding, Gulf Copper, Industrial Material Corporation, Parkline Inc., Southwest Shipyard, Turner Industries, and others. Many of these employers serve on the Galveston College Welding Advisory Board and are instrumental in assuring the Galveston College program meets the local workforce demand.

Since 1996, the American Welding Society has recognized April as National Welding Month . National Welding Month 2025 aims to inspire the next generation, foster collaboration and showcase diverse opportunities within the welding community. (Source: American Welding Society ). According to the U .S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , employment of welders, cutters, solderers and brazers is projected to grow 2 percent from 2023 to 2033. The BLS also estimates that about 45,800 openings for welders, cutters, solderers and brazers are projected each year, on average, over the decade. Most of these openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force to retire.

“Our Welding Technology program prepares students for high-paying careers in construction, manufacturing and industrial fabrication,” said Love “We use state-of-the-art virtual welding machines and other training tools to enable our students to develop the skills they need for real-world fabrication and construction jobs.”

A 2012 graduate of the Galveston College Welding Technology program, Love became an adjunct welding instructor for Galveston College in October 2014. He was promoted to program director in August 2016.

Galveston College’s National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) Lincoln Electric welding certification program offers a comprehensive, stackable credentialing system that is designed to equip students with industry-recognized skills across various welding processes. These certifications are delivered through the Lincoln Electric Education Partner Schools (LEEPS) program in collaboration with NC3. NC3 welding certifications are recognized across various industries, including manufacturing, construction, shipbuilding and repair, oil and gas (including pipelines and rigs), industrial maintenance, military support, motorsports and underwater welding.

The Welding Technology program at Galveston College equips graduates for quick entry into the workforce. The program provides hands-on training on the same type of equipment used in the workplace. Students learn welding processes and techniques that include, but are not limited to, shielded metal arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, and gas metal arc welding. Galveston College students acquire knowledge and experience in welding, layout, and fitting skills to prepare them for careers in gas welding, arc welding, specialty welding, and other types of welding.

Through Galveston College’s Dual Credit program, high school students from participating school districts (public, private, or homeschool) can enroll concurrently in the Welding Technology program and other Galveston College academic or technical college courses.

Galveston College offers financial aid for those who qualify and who need assistance with tuition, fees, and other education-related expenses. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their financial aid eligibility. Galveston College counselors assist current and prospective students in both English and Spanish. For more information about Galveston College financial aid options, please visit https://gc.edu/financial-aid/financial-aid-information.php .

Love noted that current and prospective Galveston College Welding program students can apply for several scholarships available through non-profit organizations and industry associations in addition to applying for financial aid with Galveston College. Some of the scholarships for welding students include the “Spark Your Future” scholarship (Woven Metals), Society of Mechanical Engineers Education Foundation scholarships, American Welding Society Scholarships, the Galveston Golf Cart Society scholarship and the Fabrication and Manufacturing Association Foundation “Spark Force Scholarship.”

