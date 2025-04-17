Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues City of Dallas for Banning Guns on Public Property in Violation of Texas Law

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed two lawsuits against the City of Dallas for banning lawful license holders from carrying handguns into Fair Park’s Music Hall and The Majestic Theatre in blatant violation of Texas law.

The City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs leases both The Majestic Theatre and Music Hall at Fair Park. Under Texas law, governmental subdivisions have no authority to prohibit license holders from carrying their handguns as Dallas has repeatedly done to citizens, going so far as threatening to arrest law-abiding citizens seeking to participate in their rights. Now, Attorney General Paxton has sued Dallas for wrongfully infringing on Texans’ gun rights.

“The law is clear. Cities like Dallas have no authority to override state statutes that enable license holders to lawfully carry their handguns and protect themselves from potential threats,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will always do everything in my power to defend Texans’ gun rights from cities that would strip us of our legal rights.”

Attorney General Paxton similarly sued the City of Dallas in 2024 for unlawfully restricting license holders from carrying their handguns into the Texas State Fair.

To read the Music Hall filing, click here.

To read The Majestic Theatre filing, click here.