The Heritage Society Hosts Annual Day Tripper Bus Trip to Exclusive Painted Churches Bus Tour in Schulenburg

HOUSTON, Texas (April 16, 2025) The Heritage Society invites history and architecture enthusiasts to embark on a remarkable journey through time during its exclusive Painted Churches Tour in Schulenburg, Texas, on Saturday, August 26, 2025.

Known for their stunning interiors and rich history, the Painted Churches of Schulenburg are treasured landmarks, adorned with intricate murals, stenciling, and gold-leaf details that reflect the devotion and craftsmanship of 19th-century German and Czech immigrants.

“The Painted Churches are a testament to the resilience and artistic vision of early settlers,” said Alison Bell, executive director of The Heritage Society. “This tour offers a rare opportunity to step inside these breathtaking spaces and experience their beauty firsthand.”

The immersive day trip includes a guided tour of five historic churches, a buffet lunch at the popular Oakridge Smokehouse Restaurant, snacks and drinks, happy hour, and free parking. Guests will travel comfortably via a chartered bus starting at 7:00 a.m. and returning at approximately 5:30 p.m.

“Thanks to the generosity of our board members, we have offered annual historical day trips via bus to Galveston, Palacios by the Sea, and to Huntsville led by subject matter experts,” said Bell.

Tickets for the event are priced at $110 per person, with limited availability. Advance registration is required. To secure a spot or learn more, visit www.heritagesociety.org or contact The Heritage Society at info@heritagesociety.org.

More about The Heritage Society: Founded in 1954 by a number of public-spirited Houstonians to rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition. The Heritage Society has since saved, restored, and moved an additional nine historic buildings to Sam Houston Park. These 10 buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information about Houston history tours, programs, and venue rentals, please see www.heritagesociety.org or call 713-655-1912.