The 2025 HDSA Education Day – Houston – takes place Saturday, May 3rd at The Health Museum in Houston, Texas. 

The Greater Houston Area Affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the 2025 Education Day – Houston, TX, on Saturday, May 3rd at The Health Museum, 1515 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas. The event starts at 9:00 AM. This informational event represents a local opportunity for members of the HD community of Houston, Texas to come together with friends, family members, neighbors and the community at large to raise necessary awareness and funds to support HDSA. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

For more information about the event, please contact Amber McCarthy (amber.mccarthy@uth.tmc.edu)

Online registration and donation information can be found HERE

Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families. HDSA was founded in 1967 by Marjorie Guthrie, the wife of legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie. Woody died from HD complications when he was only 55 years old, but the Guthrie family legacy lives on at HDSA to this day.

To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.hdsa.org or call (800)345-HDSA.