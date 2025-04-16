Statement from Christian Menefee on Terminal E at IAH being named After Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee:

(Houston, Texas) “The Houston City Council made a powerful statement by passing the vote to rename Terminal E at Bush Airport in honor of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. As someone who had the privilege of knowing her and witnessing her tireless dedication to our city, I am thrilled to see this recognition of her legacy.

For nearly three decades, Congresswoman Jackson Lee worked relentlessly to secure over $125 million in federal funding for IAH and improve the travel experience for millions. This renaming is a fitting tribute to a leader who never stopped fighting for the people of Houston.