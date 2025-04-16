SMITH WORKS BY VITACCA BALLET  MAY 15 + 16 AT HOBBY CENTER

Featuring the Chorographic Voice of

Vitacca Ballet Resident Choreographer Garrett Smith

HOUSTON, TEXAS [April 16, 2025]: Vitacca Ballet Artistic Director Kelly Ann Vitacca announces SMITH WORKS Thursday, May 15 and Friday, May 16, 2025 at Hobby Center (800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002) in the Zilka Theater. Following the Friday show there will be a patron reception on stage. Smith Works proudly features Vitacca Ballet Resident Choreographer Garrett Smith’s contemporary ballet works including audience favorites: Somewhat Closer, Hypnotic Forces, After Silence and a newly created world premiere. Smith is a homegrown Houston choreographer who has gone on to international fame. In 2023, Smith’s work Hypnotic Forces set on Vitacca Ballet was noted as one of Pointe Magazine’s “12 Standout Performances of 2023” by Nancy Wozny writing “Hypnotic Forces showed off the Houston-based company’s raw verve, visceral drive, and impressive musicality amidst composer Nils Frahm’s pounding rhythms.” Company artists were highlighted as well, “Jordan Hooks and Joshua Ponton delivered a powerful concluding duet that oscillated between tenderness and anxious watchfulness, with a tension that never let up even during its most intimate moments.”

Artistic Director Kelly Ann Vitacca said “Vitacca Ballet is thrilled to feature Resident Choreographer Garrett Smith’s works in an evening length production. Garrett has been a remarkable choreographic voice to work with over the years. He’s a true visionary. We are honored SMITH WORKS brings this unique, homegrown choreographic talent back to Houston for the city to experience Vitacca’s artistic voice.”

Under the Direction of Kelly Ann Vitacca, Vitacca Ballet builds approachable contemporary ballet for the curious. Vitacca Ballet’s work combines wit, beauty, and athleticism. Driven by creation, Vitacca Ballet shares a progressive ballet lens with a diverse community of artists and patrons within Houston and beyond. To learn more about Vitacca Ballet, please visit www.VitaccaBallet.org .

Garrett Smith Biography

American born choreographer Garrett Smith has established international recognition for his choreographic works. He has created and staged his choreography for some of the most elite dance companies in the world today including Teatro Alla Scala, The Mariinsky Ballet, The Bolshoi Ballet, Les Grands Ballet Canadiens, New York City Ballet, Norwegian National Ballet, Houston Ballet, National Ballet de Bordeux, amongst many others. Smith’s choreography is recognized as intuitive and exciting from his creative staging and full visionary approach. Human identity and self-reflection are a common theme that can be discovered within a range of Smith’s work.

Originally from Salt Lake City, Utah where he began his formal training. Garrett was named a Presidential Scholar in the Arts where he was presented with and award by Mikhail Baryshnikov and honored to meet George W. Bush at the White House. Smith got his start as a choreographer with Houston Ballet Academy, creating five works for the second company. Smith joined Houston Ballet as a professional dancer, where he became a two-time award recipient of the New York Choreographic Institute Fellowship. Smith later joined The Norwegian National Ballet and worked closely with important leading choreographers of our time.

Garrett has presented his choreography in prestigious festivals and theaters such as The Kennedy Center Washington D.C., The Ziegfeld Theater NYC, Dance Salad Festival Houston, Dynamo Stadium Moscow, and the 100-year anniversary of Festival de L’Art Russe in Deauville France. Beyond Opera Houses, Smith’s choreography has also been seen on television in the original Netflix series “Tiny Pretty Things” Garrett is currently resident choreographer for Vitacca Ballet. His recent creation for the company “Hypnotic Forces” was selected by Pointe Magazine as one of the 12 standout performances of 2023.

Smith has been invited onto different panels serving as a mentor and adjudicator for Youth American Grand Prix, Universal Ballet Competition, and New York City Dance Alliance. His knowledge and experience have stretched the globe hosting dance workshops in India, Mexico, Switzerland, Italy, Hungary, USA, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

Garrett continues to build captivating creations with his main approach in drawing inspiration from the artist in front of him, building tailor made movements that play to the artists strengths, and highlighting the best within the individual.

About Vitacca Ballet’s Success

Vitacca Ballet is ranked amongst the most prestigious companies in the country. Most recently named “Best Dance Show” of 2024, by Texas Arts & Culture Magazine. Additionally, Pointe Magazine’s Nancy Wozny called out Vitacca Ballet and in specific company artists, Jordan Hooks and Joshua Ponton’s performance in Hypnotic Forces from brilliant Resident Choreographer Garrett Smith as one of the “12 Standout Performances of

2023.” Wozny states,

“Jordan Hooks and Joshua Ponton delivered a powerful concluding duet that oscillated between tenderness and anxious watchfulness, with a tension that never let up even during its most intimate moments.”

Artistic Director and Founder Kelly Ann Vitacca comments, “We are elated to have Vitacca Ballet, and our Resident Choreographer Garrett Smith featured in Pointe Magazine’s “12 Standout Performances of 2023.” This contemporary ballet by Smith incapsulates the type of fresh, progressive, and quality artistry Vitacca Ballet brings to the greater Houston area and beyond.”

Artists work with internationally renowned choreographers each season. Past seasons choreographers included Ethan Colangelo, Garrett Smith, Robyn Mineko Williams, Tina Kay Bohnstedt, Hélène Simoneau, Sean Aaron Carmon, Alana Jones, Autumn Eckman, Madison Hicks, Shizu Yasuda, Robbie Moore, Roderick George, and Andrea Dawn Shelley. “The choreographic talent Vitacca Ballet brings to Houston is unique and exploratory,” comments Ms. Vitacca. “From returning audience favorites to new choreographers bringing their distinctive perspective to the stage, each season is transformational for the contemporary ballet scene in Houston. We pride ourselves on offering a space of incubation for choreographers to collaborate with our dancers as the creation takes form. This allows for an enriching process and unencumbered dance on stage.”

This season Vitacca Ballet has ten company members. The company offers a 34-week contract on par with the nation’s largest dance organizations. Vitacca Ballet prides itself on supporting the development of the Texas arts scene by offering a home and supporting income to artists from across the globe. Founded in 2020 Vitacca Ballet is a creation based repertoire company in the Houston area. As the pandemic brought artists home to Houston, Ms. Vitacca strived to keep artists employed, and the Houston arts scene alive with project-based work. This experience laid the framework for the launch of Vitacca Ballet in 2021.

“I am motivated by the support Vitacca Ballet has received in the four seasons since its inception. Houston’s passionate arts community has allowed for Vitacca Ballet to grow as a leading organization ensuring the future of professional contemporary ballet with seasoned dancers in the greater Houston area,” comments Ms. Vitacca. “We have also broadened our reach to different cities in Texas and the United States with invitations to perform coast to coast.”

Vitacca Ballet’s 2024/2025 company roster includes Nikolas Darrough, Ava Dempster, Elissa Fonesca, Jordan Hooks, Joshua Ponton, International Guest Khen Kurulkar, Maddie Medina, Melody Mennite, Coltin Snyder, and Aidan Wolf.

Vitacca Ballet is a proud to be a fiscally sponsored project through Fresh Arts. This allows tax-deductible donations to be made toward Vitacca Ballet’s vision and artistic growth.

For more information about Vitacca Ballet, visit www.VitaccaBallet.org.

Vitacca Ballet Smith Works Performance Information