Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Several Mammal Species in the Texas Panhandle

AUSTIN —Recent testing has detected Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in mammal species including foxes, raccoons, striped skunks and domestic cats collected in Deaf Smith, Hansford, Lubbock, Ochiltree, Parmer and Randall Counties.

These detections resulted from a collaboration between Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control branch and the Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab following widespread detections in wild birds across Texas, with recent detections in Amarillo, El Paso, Galveston, Harris, Lubbock, Potter, Travis and Wharton counties.

Detected in all 50 states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, HPAI is a highly contagious zoonotic virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic birds. It can spread directly between animals and indirectly through environmental contamination.

For mammals, current data shows transmission occurs primarily through consumption of infected animal carcasses, though mammal-to-mammal transmission is possible. Clinical Signs of HPAI in mammals may vary based on species and can include ataxia (incoordination, stumbling), tremors, seizures, lack of fear of people, lethargy, runny or crusty eyes and nose, coughing and sneezing, or sudden death.

TPWD recommends wildlife rehabilitators remain cautious when intaking wild animals with clinical signs consistent with HPAI to limit the potential for exposures to other animals within the facility.

The transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but people should take basic protective measures (i.e., wearing gloves, face masks and handwashing) if they must make contact with wild animals.

Those who locate wild animals with signs consistent with HPAI should immediately contact their local TPWD wildlife biologist. More information about HPAI and human health can be found at the Department of State Health Services website.