FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF EASTER HOLIDAY

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries — which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, the Fulshear Branch Library, and the Mission Bend Branch Library — will be closed April 18-20, in observance of Good Friday and the Easter holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Monday, April 21.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbendlibraries.gov for downloading e-books, streaming movies and music, or using the research databases.

For information, contact the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).