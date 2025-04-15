Public Assistance Needed to Identify this Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Announcement Date: 4/14/2025 Date of

Death/Recovery:

 4/11/2025
IFS Case Number: ML25-1490 Law Enforcement Agency and Case

Number:

 Harris County Sheriff’s Office 2504-03991
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/142012
Recovery Location: 16750 Red Oak Drive, Houston, TX 77090
Demographic Description:
Sex: Female Height:

Weight:

 5’4”

140lbs

 Age: Adult Race: White or Hispanic
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent has no observable tattoos or scars. She was clothed in an orange sports bra, size L, unknown brand; black bike shorts, “colsie” brand, size M; short black socks, “Nike” brand – with white “Swoosh” logo;

and black underwear, “Just be” brand, size L.
CASE DETAILS:
The decedent was found on a couch in a wooded area where it appeared that people were living. Other

discarded furniture was nearby. She was found with no identification.

PHOTOS:

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001

