Public Assistance Needed to Identify this Decedent

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER
|Announcement Date:
|4/14/2025
|Date of
Death/Recovery:
|4/11/2025
|IFS Case Number:
|ML25-1490
|Law Enforcement Agency and Case
Number:
|Harris County Sheriff’s Office 2504-03991
|NamUs.gov:
|https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/142012
|Recovery Location:
|16750 Red Oak Drive, Houston, TX 77090
|Demographic Description:
|Sex:
|Female
|Height:
Weight:
|5’4”
140lbs
|Age:
|Adult
|Race:
|White or Hispanic
|ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
|The decedent has no observable tattoos or scars. She was clothed in an orange sports bra, size L, unknown brand; black bike shorts, “colsie” brand, size M; short black socks, “Nike” brand – with white “Swoosh” logo;
and black underwear, “Just be” brand, size L.
|CASE DETAILS:
|The decedent was found on a couch in a wooded area where it appeared that people were living. Other
discarded furniture was nearby. She was found with no identification.
PHOTOS:
If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:
Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs