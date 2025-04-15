Fort Bend Christian Academy Names Ben Hoffmeier as New Head Football Coach

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Fort Bend Christian Academy (FBCA) has announced the hiring of Ben Hoffmeier as the school’s new Head Football Coach, Assistant Athletic Director, and Strength & Conditioning Coordinator.

Hoffmeier brings more than 17 years of coaching experience at the collegiate, UIL and TAPPS levels. His coaching résumé includes roles at Houston Baptist University, Wheaton College, and most recently, Jacksonville High School, where he served as defensive coordinator. From 2018 to 2022, Hoffmeier led Brazos Christian School as head coach, guiding the team to three consecutive state quarterfinal appearances. In 2016, he was part of a TAPPS state championship coaching staff and was later named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football “40 Under 40” list of top coaches in Texas.

Hoffmeier holds a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from Centre College and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Trinity International University.

“Coach Hoffmeier is a leader of men, first and foremost,” said Richard Lazarou, FBCA Director of Athletics. “His passion for Christ, strategic mind, and proven success at building programs make him the ideal leader for our football program. We believe his influence will echo far beyond the field.”

FBCA’s mission to develop Christian student-athletes who glorify God through excellence in athletics aligns deeply with Hoffmeier’s coaching philosophy.

“My goal is to build a transformational football program,” Hoffmeier said. “And in doing so, raise a generation that will change the world for Christ by living with power, passion, purpose and production. It’s an honor to join a school where the mission of Jesus is not an afterthought but the foundation.”

Hoffmeier and his family are relocating to Houston, where his wife grew up. He will officially begin full-time at FBCA on April 14. FBCA will host several on campus events in the coming weeks for students, parents, faculty and staff.

Fort Bend Christian Academy is a private, Christian college-preparatory school located in the heart of Sugar Land, Texas. More than 160 FBCA athletes have signed national letters of intent to play at the collegiate level. For more information about FBCA’s top athletes and athletic program, visit the website or follow us @fbeagles on social media.