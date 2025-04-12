Mayde Creek High School Navy JROTC Cadet   Earns Navy ROTC Scholarship

KATY, TX [April 11, 2025] – In the culmination of her four years of involvement with the District’s Navy JROTC unit at Mayde Creek High School, senior Kayla Rinehart received a Navy ROTC Scholarship that will cover her college tuition and guarantee her an officer commission.

Rinehart plans to attend Rutgers University in New Jersey to study nursing, with plans to serve as a Navy nurse upon graduation.

“Kayla has been a committed member of the JROTC unit here and is beloved by her classmates and her instructors,” said Lizzie Herring, principal of Mayde Creek High School. “I am so proud of her for earning this scholarship and I commend her for wanting to serve our country after college.”

Recipients of the Navy ROTC Scholarship may pursue several options for their studies, including general naval service, nursing or pre-med, upon completion of their college degree. This year, several District students have been awarded the Navy ROTC scholarship, earning this unique opportunity.