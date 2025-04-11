Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2025 is Environmental Issues & What You Can Do.

Leticia Socal, PhD, Sustainability Director, Brilliant Ideas Planet

Plastic Pollution: A Growing Crisis and What You Can Do

Sunday, May 18, 6 p.m. central, online

Join Leticia Socal, Sustainability Director at Brilliant Ideas Planet, as she explores the widespread impact of plastic pollution on our environment, wildlife, and human health. She’ll discuss how plastic waste has evolved into a global crisis, highlighting the challenges it presents and the steps we can all take to reduce our personal and collective plastic footprint. From everyday actions to regulatory changes, this session will provide you with practical solutions to combat plastic pollution and help contribute to a more sustainable future. This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plastic-pollution-a-growing-crisis-and-what-you-can-do-tickets-1321173428289. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.