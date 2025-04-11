Strengthening Black Maternal Health Through Advocacy and Care

Black Maternal Health Week is from April 11-17

HOUSTON – Black Maternal Health Week, observed annually from April 11-17, brings attention to the urgent need to improve health outcomes for Black mothers and families. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) joins communities across the country in recognizing this important week and calls for urgent action to eliminate health disparities that continue to harm Black families.

Established in 2018 by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA), Black Maternal Health Week aims to shine a light on how racism in health care and other systems negatively impacts Black mothers. This year’s theme, “Healing Legacies: Strengthening Black Maternal Health Through Collective Action and Advocacy,” calls on all of us to work together, uplift Black-led health organizations, and support healing at both the personal and community level.

Each year, around 50,000 women in the United States face serious health problems during pregnancy, and many of these cases result in death. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), 80% of maternal deaths can be prevented. Black mothers are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. According to the HCPH 2024 Maternal and Infant Health Report, between 2016 and 2020, Harris County’s maternal mortality rate for Black women was 65 deaths per 100,000 live births—more than double the county’s overall rate of 29 deaths per 100,000 live births. These numbers highlight the need for systemic changes to eliminate disparities and improve outcomes for all families.

HCPH Programs Supporting Black Maternal Health

To help address these disparities, HCPH offers a range of services designed to support families across the county and promote community-driven solutions:

Maternal Health Bill of Rights (MHBoR): Educates and empowers mothers and families in Harris County about their rights, promotes healthy habits, and ensures access to quality care before, during, and after pregnancy. For more information, visit mhbor.hctx.net.

Visit www.hcphtx.org/MCHP or call 713-368-MOMS (6667).

Visit www.hcphtx.org/WIC or call 713-407-5800.

Visit www.hcphtx.org/ACCESS.

Visit www.hcphtx.org/MMH or call 832-927-1335.

Visit www.hcphtx.org/HealthyStart or call 713-368-MOMS (6667).

HCPH is hosting the third annual Maternal and Child Health Conference on April 15–16, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in Houston. This year’s theme is Curating Change, Transforming Communities, Building Healthier Families. The conference will bring together health professionals, community leaders, organizations, and people with lived experience to learn from each other and work toward better health for families.

Attendees will take part in important conversations, share ideas that are working in their communities, and learn practical ways to support healthy moms, babies, and families. The goal is to create fair and inclusive health solutions, help communities lead change, and turn innovative health ideas into everyday practice.

This Black Maternal Health Week, HCPH reaffirms its commitment to advancing equity, uplifting community voices, and working with Black-led organizations and advocates to help every family in Harris County thrive. To learn more about our program and services, visit www.hcphtx.org or follow HCPH on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) for updates and additional resources.

