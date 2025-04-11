DPS Announces Winners of Texas Top Trooper Competition

(Left to Right: Corporal Kip Staton and Trooper Dani Basye)

Winners Move On to National Top Trooper Competition Being Held in Texas

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to announce the winners of the 13th annual Javier Arana, Jr. Top Trooper Competition: Top male Corporal Kip Staton (Tyler) and Top female Trooper Dani Basye (Amarillo)—who also won the top female spot in 2022 and 2019. The competition wrapped up last Friday after several days of fierce competition, and Corporal Staton and Trooper Basye now qualify to represent Texas DPS in the National Top Trooper Competition, which will be hosted by DPS in Florence next month.

“These Troopers represent the best of Texas,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “They are highly skilled, deeply committed and driven by a sense of duty. We are proud to recognize their excellence and to have them represent Texas on the national stage in May. We also look forward to hosting the national competition here in Texas and welcoming Troopers from across the country to compete.”

The competition is named after fallen Trooper Javier Arana, Jr. who participated in the inaugural competition in 2012. Corporal Staton and Trooper Basye are among the 138 participants who took part in the multi-day competition held at DPS’ Tactical Training Facility in Florence last week.

This year’s Top Trooper included 113 males and a record-setting 25 female, marking the highest number of women to ever compete in the event’s history. Competitors’ ages ranged from 22-55 years old, showcasing their diverse experience and dedication across the agency. The state competition tested Troopers on driving and firearms skills, physical conditioning, endurance and job knowledge over the course of nine events.

In addition to the National Top Trooper Competition, Corporal Staton and Trooper Basye will now have the opportunity to compete at the National LawFit Challenge and attend the International Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition. Troopers Staton and Basye will also be recognized at the June Public Safety Commission Meeting at DPS Headquarters in Austin.

Photos of the 13th Annual Top Trooper Competition are available here.