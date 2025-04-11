Cornyn, Cruz Resolution Honoring Texan George Foreman Passes Senate

WASHINGTON – The Senate resolution introduced by U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) honoring the life and legacy of Houston native and professional boxer George Foreman, who passed away on March 21, 2025, passed the Senate unanimously. Text is below, and you can view the full resolution here.

“Whereas George Foreman was born on January 10, 1949, in Marshall, Texas;

Whereas George Foreman was raised in Houston, Texas;

Whereas George Foreman earned his general education degree and gained vocational skills through the Lyndon B. Johnson Job Corps;

Whereas George Foreman began his boxing career in 1966 after meeting Doc Broaddus, a boxing instructor, who worked for Job Corps;

Whereas George Foreman won his first amateur fight on January 26, 1967, in the Parks Diamond Bell Tournament;

Whereas George Foreman won the National Boxing Championship heavyweight title in Toledo, Ohio, in 1968;

Whereas George Foreman won a gold medal in boxing in the heavyweight division during the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games;

Whereas George Foreman began his professional boxing career in 1969;

Whereas George Foreman won 37 consecutive fights, of which 35 were by knockout;

Whereas, on January 22, 1973, George Foreman won the World Heavyweight Championship title by defeating Joe Frazier;

Whereas George Foreman maintained the title of World Heavyweight Champion until October 30, 1974, in a fierce matchup, known as the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’, with Muhammad Ali;

Whereas George Foreman stepped back from his boxing career to become an ordained minister in 1978 and served the congregation at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, which he founded in 1980, in Houston, Texas;

Whereas, in 1984, George Foreman opened the George Foreman Youth and Community Center in Houston, Texas, to provide opportunities to youth across Harris County;

Whereas George Foreman announced his return to boxing in 1987 and won his first fight back against Steve Zouski;

Whereas George Foreman earned the title of World Heavyweight Champion again on November 5, 1994, against Michael Moorer, breaking multiple records, including the oldest fighter to win a world heavyweight championship, the most time between world heavyweight championships, and the largest age gap between competitors in a heavyweight boxing championship fight;

Whereas George Foreman fought for the final time in 1997 against Shannon Briggs;

Whereas George Foreman had a final career record of 76 to 5;

Whereas George Foreman became a successful businessman, most notably with the George Foreman Lean Mean Grilling Machine, of which more than 100,000,000 units have been sold globally;

Whereas George Foreman was recognized by the American Legion in 2013 with the James V. Day ‘Good Guy’ Award for his patriotism and service to his community;

Whereas George Foreman remained a beloved public figure and boxing legend until his death;

Whereas George Foreman died in Houston, Texas, on March 21, 2025;

Whereas George Foreman was preceded in death by his daughter, Freeda; and

Whereas George Foreman is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Joan, and 11 of his children and their families: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) honors the life and legacy of George Foreman for—

(A) his accomplishments as a boxing legend;

(B) the example he provides to future generations of community leaders; and

(C) his dedication to Houston and his support of vulnerable youth in the community; and

(2) respectfully requests the Secretary of the Senate—

(A) communicate this resolution to the House of Representatives; and

(B) transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to the family of George Foreman.”