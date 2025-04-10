TEXAS STATE TROOPERS FOUNDATION OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES

(Round Rock, TX) – A new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Texas State Troopers Foundation (TSTF), has officially launched with a first-year fundraising goal of raising $1 million to benefit the state’s law enforcement personnel. Established by the leadership of The Texas State Troopers Association (TSTA), TSTF is dedicated to supporting active and retired Texas Department of Public Safety officers and employees and their families.

TSTF will provide critical resources for DPS workers and their families, including survivor benefits, emergency financial assistance, educational scholarships, and community support to Texas state troopers and their loved ones. This initiative underscores TSTF’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of law enforcement personnel who serve and protect communities across the state.

“Our DPS employees and their families make incredible sacrifices every day in service to Texas,” said Rohnnie Shaw, Chairman of TSTF. “The Texas State Troopers Foundation is our way of honoring their commitment by providing real, tangible support when they need it most, whether they are facing unexpected hardships, pursuing educational goals, or seeking wellness resources.”

Key Objectives of the Texas State Troopers Foundation:

Financial Assistance – Providing aid to officers and their families during emergencies or hardships.

– Providing aid to officers and their families during emergencies or hardships. Educational Scholarships – Offering scholarships to the children of Texas state troopers and DPS employees to further their academic pursuits.

– Offering scholarships to the children of Texas state troopers and DPS employees to further their academic pursuits. Community Engagement and Outreach Initiatives – Strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

TSTF will be funded through charitable donations, corporate partnerships, and fundraising events. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all donations to the foundation are tax-deductible, allowing supporters to contribute while also receiving tax benefits. TSTF invites businesses, community leaders, and citizens to join this cause and help make a lasting impact on the lives of those who protect Texas.