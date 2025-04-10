Rep. Troy E. Nehls Votes to Advance Reconciliation Process 

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) released the following statement after voting “YES” to pass the Senate Amendment to H. Con. Res. 14:

“I proudly voted to pass the one, big beautiful bill,” said Congressman Nehls. “77 million Americans gave us a mandate to secure our nation’s borders, restore American energy dominance, lower taxes for hardworking Americans, and make America competitive again. This bill unlocks the next step of the process to deliver on this mandate. We, as Congress, must do everything we can to support President Trump to fulfill the promises he made to the American people.”