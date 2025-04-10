Public’s assistance needed to locate next of kin

April 10, 2025

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

The information follows below:

ALFREDO SANTOS – Hispanic Male, 01/24/1972: Mr. Santos died in the 5500 block of Teague Road in Houston, TX on 01/15/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-0224.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/139260)

MARIA AMPARO – Hispanic Female, 10/30/1973: Ms. Amparo died in the 10200 block of Lands End Drive in Houston, TX on 02/10/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-0592.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/139800)

RICHARD LEE BENNETT – Black Male, 05/26/1959: Mr. Bennett died in the 2000 block of Emancipation Avenue in Houston, TX on 02/20/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-0738.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/139986)

HARRISON EDWARD BOWLIN – White Male, 10/02/1946:

Mr. Bowlin died in the 4300 block of Old Spanish Trail in Houston, TX on 03/16/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1098.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/141244