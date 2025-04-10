HOUSTON CHILDREN’S CHORUS SPRING CONCERT

SUNDAY, MAY 4, 2025 at 5:00PM

BROCKMAN HALL FOR OPERA, RICE UNIVERSITY

6100 MAIN STREET, HOUSTON, TX 77005

The Houston Children’s Chorus presents this concert of choral music in the beautiful setting of the new Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University.

HOUSTON – Now in its 36th season, the Houston Children’s Chorus, Houston’s premier performing arts ensemble for children, is preparing to present this joyful and family-oriented concert in celebration of kids & Springtime.

On Sunday, May 4th at 5:00pm, the Houston Children’s Chorus will present the world premiere of a major commissioned work entitled, “LESSONS LEARNED FROM KIDS”. Themes inspired by the children include: “Perseverance, Honesty, Consequences, Gratitude, Manners and Compassion”. This work will feature 150 singers accompanied by orchestra. It will also be presented at Carnegie Hall in June 2025. The second half of the concert is entitled “THE WORLD IS IN THIS CITY!”, and will feature songs from around the world — sung by memory in eight (8) different languages! The beauty of children’s voices and the diverse cultures represented by the members of the Houston Children’s Chorus will warm your heart.

Stephen Roddy is the conductor, Bryan Anderson is pianist. Orchestra includes members from the Houston Grand Opera, Houston Symphony and Houston Ballet.

For Tickets: www.instantseats.com/events/HCC

$15 General Seating, $25 Reserved Seating

HOUSTON CHILDREN’S CHORUS

houstonchildren.org