Taste of the Nation, No Kid Hungry’s Celebratory Culinary Event for a Cause, Returns to Houston on April 24th!

Co-chaired by five award-winning chefs and mixologists from around Houston, the ultimate foodie happy hour experience supports the No Kid Hungry campaign’s cause to end childhood hunger.

WHAT: Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry, the celebratory culinary event series for a cause, will return to Houston on Thursday, April 24th, at Silver Street Studios. The early evening happy hour event will feature exceptional eats, curated drinks, and delectable desserts crafted by over 40 of Houston’s top eateries. These celebrated chefs, masterful mixologists, and culinary geniuses have all united for one night only to support No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in Texas and across the country. The tastemakers in attendance possess incredible accolades, including Top Chef finalists Evelyn Garcia and Dawn Burrell, Michelin Star restaurants such as Truth BBQ and BCN Taste & Tradition, and multiple James Beard Award nominees and winners.

In addition to the delicious food and drinks, there is entertainment to round out the experience, including music, interactive games, and live cooking & mixology demonstrations. This event is a great way to swap out the usual happy hour with coworkers or weeknight dinner with friends in favor of enjoying some good food, all while supporting a great cause!

Tickets are available now. This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged. For tickets and pricing, go to https://events.nokidhungry.org/events/houston-taste-nation/.

WHEN & WHERE:

Thursday, April 24 th , 2025 Early Admission All-Access Pass: 5:15-6pm

General Admission: 6-9pm

Silver Street Studios Address: 2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007



WHO: Houston’s top chefs and restauranteurs come together to support No Kid Hungry, dishing up the most sought-after bites and beverages.

WHY: One in five kids in the US is living with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to make sure every child gets three meals a day by advocating for programs that give kids the healthy food they need to thrive and supporting communities with the resources they need to feed children. Each ticket to Taste of the Nation raises funds for this work, with each dollar providing up to 10 meals for kids in need.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Additional event information, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at: https://events.nokidhungry.org/events/houston-taste-nation/

Co-Chaired by: