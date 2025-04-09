State Library and Archives Commission Announces Texas America250 Programs for 2026

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) is pleased to announce its Texas America250 programming in celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Texans of all ages will be invited to join TSLAC’s statewide reading challenge and encouraged to visit their local libraries to view traveling exhibits on loan throughout 2026. These special exhibits highlight historically significant Texas Treasures from TSLAC’s collections. Programming throughout the year will also feature additional historical records from the State Archives and resources from TSLAC’s extensive library collections, the E-Read Texas program, the Talking Book Program and the Texas Center for the Book.

“We are proud to announce our upcoming America250 programming,” said Gloria Meraz, TSLAC Director and Librarian. “As the steward of Texas government archival records, TSLAC is broadening access to historical primary records so that Texans of all ages can learn about our state and nation. We hope this special programming allows families and communities to come together to read and learn more about Texas through our collections—available online, on exhibit, and in person—

throughout this 250th anniversary celebration.”

As the nation celebrates this landmark, Texans are invited to remember and learn more about key moments, such as the Lone Star State’s journey to statehood in 1845, the 1876 U.S. Centennial and the 1976 U.S. Bicentennial. Our famously independent and loudly proud state also contributes its own unique history to the broader, unfolding American story. Texas-specific commemorations such as the 1936 Texas Centennial marking 100 years of independence and 1986 Texas Sesquicentennial remain landmark moments in the state’s history.

More information, including how to join the reading challenge, as well as a digital exhibit, video, poster, reading lists, calendar of programming and more will be available at www.tsl.texas.gov/america250 in early 2026.

A Joint Resolution of the 87th Texas Legislature, SCR 23, signed by Governor Greg Abbott on May 28, 2021, established the Texas America250 Commission, “to help celebrate the semiquincentennial of the United States.” TSLAC is proud to work alongside the Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism; the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission; the State Board of Education; and the Bullock Texas State History Museum on the state semiquincentennial commission. Visit the Texas America250 website for ongoing updates: www.texasamerica250.com.