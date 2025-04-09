Save the Dates – Press conference for the event will be held on Thursday, May 1st at 10:00 am at the Harris County Cemetery.

MISSING IN Southeast Texas DAY, (formerly known as Missing in Harris County), a program of Texas Center for the Missing, is designed to help families and friends with missing loved ones make connections with agencies that can help bring the missing home.

As a by-product of the event, we hope to raise awareness of the missing persons issue, to help educate our community about how to navigate the missing persons system, and how to protect yourself and your family.

Agencies that can assist families and friends of missing persons, social service agencies as well as various missing persons networks, such as Texas Center for the Missing, will be available at the event.

MISSING IN Southeast Texas DAY (MISETD) will be held Saturday, May 3rd, from 10 AM to 3 PM at The Children’s Assessment Center – Training Center located at 2500 Bolsover St, Houston, TX 77005.

Resources will be on-hand for family and friends of missing persons to obtain information and file a missing person’s report if they have not done so previously. They will also have an opportunity to speak to representatives from different agencies that can provide assistance and voluntarily submit their DNA with a cheek swab to be entered into a national missing persons database for identification purposes.

Bilingual volunteer guides will greet all attendees to help them navigate the event and make the most of their experience.