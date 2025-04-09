Cornyn Meets with Houston Economic Alliance

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Baytown Mayor Charles Johnson and other leaders from the Houston Economic Alliance to discuss the port’s improvement projects, trade policy, and the Coastal Spine Project, which Sen. Cornyn has long championed. See photo attached and below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

