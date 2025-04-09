CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Initial Clinical Trial Site for its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CER-1236 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

April 09, 2025 — CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces its first clinical trial site for the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of CER-1236. The trial is focused on patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and patient enrollment is underway, with expected dosing of the first patient during the first half of 2025.

The trial will be led by Abhishek Maiti, M.D., assistant professor of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The first-in-human, multi-center, open label, Phase 1/1b study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia that is either relapsed/refractory, has measurable residual disease, or has a mutation of the TP53 gene. The two-part study will begin with dose escalation to determine highest tolerated dose and recommended dose for Phase 2, followed by an expansion phase to evaluate safety and efficacy. Primary outcome measures include incidence of adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs), incidence of dose limited toxicities and estimation of overall response rate (ORR), complete response (CR), composite complete response (cCR), and measurable residual disease (MRD). Secondary outcome measures include pharmacokinetics (PK).

Chris Ehrlich, CERo Therapeutics CEO added, “It is encouraging to conduct our trial at one of the most renowned cancer centers in the United States, which we believe is a validation of the scientific work performed to date with CER-1236. The assignment of clinical trial sites is an important milestone. We look forward to announcing enrollment and first dosing in the near term.”

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2025 for hematological malignancies.