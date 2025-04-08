William David Homes Introduces William David Select A New Attainable Approach to Luxury Homebuilding

HOUSTON (April 7, 2025) – William David Homes introduces William David Select, a new product line designed to offer the same exceptional craftsmanship and luxury that the company is known for within highly amenitized master-planned communities. Building on their reputation for creating fully customized, high-end residences, William David Select bridges the gap between bespoke homes and the demands of today’s market. This innovative offering provides thoughtfully designed floor plans, premium finishes, and expert craftsmanship, all without the extended timelines and costs typically associated with fully custom builds.

The launch of William David Select comes in response to shifting market dynamics, particularly the impact of rising mortgage rates, which have made traditional custom homes less accessible to some buyers. “We recognized a need for a home that retains the quality, detail, and luxury we’re known for but in a format that better aligns with today’s housing market,” said David Sanders, CEO of William David Homes. “William David Select allows us to provide the same exceptional design and construction standards but with a streamlined process that reduces both time and costs while maintaining high quality and luxury.”

As the housing market continues to evolve, buyers are increasingly seeking homes that offer the amenities of master-planned communities without having to choose from traditional production builders. Many homeowners desire more elevated options for customization, and high-end finishes that reflect their personal style. “This growing trend represents a shift in the market, where discerning buyers want the best of both worlds—a high-quality home within a community-focused development that provides luxury amenities and a curated living experience,” continued Sanders.

William David Select is being introduced in select master-planned communities that align with the company’s commitment to quality and thoughtful design. Unlike builders focused on volume, William David Homes is partnering with developers who prioritize architectural integrity and long-term community value.

The William David Select home plans are now available in two premier locations. In the highly sought-after Austin Point, located within the Signorelli master-planned community in Katy, Texas, buyers can choose from six to seven expertly designed floor plans, with homes starting in the $800,000s. These plans are situated on spacious 70-foot alley-load lots, offering both luxury and functionality. Additionally, a limited number of Select home lots are available in the prestigious Cane Island community, where buyers can choose from four to five stunning floor plans. Both communities provide exceptional opportunities for those seeking premium homes with thoughtfully crafted designs.

“Our goal isn’t to mass-produce homes—we focus on quality over quantity, ensuring that each home reflects the craftsmanship and attention to detail that define William David Homes,” Sanders continued. “We’re working with communities that are doing it right—offering well-designed amenities and thoughtful planning that enhance the overall lifestyle experience. William David Select fits seamlessly into these environments, providing a home that meets the expectations of today’s discerning buyers.”

Each William David Select home features:

Architecturally refined elevations that reflect timeless beauty and modern appeal, incorporating intricate rooflines, elegant facades, and thoughtfully integrated materials that set them apart from standard production homes.

that reflect timeless beauty and modern appeal, incorporating intricate rooflines, elegant facades, and thoughtfully integrated materials that set them apart from standard production homes. Open-concept floor plans with high ceilings and natural light to enhance spaciousness

with high ceilings and natural light to enhance spaciousness High-end finishes curated from top luxury trends, including premium flooring, countertops, and cabinetry

curated from top luxury trends, including premium flooring, countertops, and cabinetry Smart design efficiencies that optimize space without sacrificing luxury

that optimize space without sacrificing luxury Personalization options within a structured framework to allow buyers to tailor their home to their lifestyle

The efficiencies of William David Select stem not from cost-cutting, but from intelligent planning. Homes are designed to fit within master-planned communities, maximizing space and functionality while still delivering an unparalleled living experience. “We’re applying similar materials, craftsmanship, and construction techniques as our fully custom homes, just in a refined and optimized manner,” said Sanders. “This isn’t about reducing quality—it’s about delivering smart, efficient luxury.”

William David Homes has built its reputation on delivering unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship. With the introduction of William David Select, the company is proving that luxury isn’t just about price—it’s about quality, design, and a commitment to excellence.

“Master-planned communities need an offering that balances both affordability and high-end design,” said Sanders. “William David Select is our answer to that demand, ensuring that buyers don’t have to compromise on quality to find a home that meets their needs.”

As demand continues to grow for curated home options, William David Select is set to expand strategically across Texas, with a focus on Houston, College Station, and Waco. The company has already identified upcoming projects in several premier master-planned communities, with new developments expected to break ground within the next year.

William David Homes Select Elevations: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/k6nvi7aqoo36hdk5mb3fr/AOiPI0Xt6ccJuBTYHKZzsIA?rlkey=46ihdwpv367ggvhd9tpue8ayx&st=ffalcblu&dl=0